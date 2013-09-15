Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - Sept. 15, 2013

Voyager 1 Enters Interstellar Space, Mysterious Chinese Satellites & More

Last week new data indicated Voyager 1 entered interstellar space, experts were puzzled by Chinese satellites and scientists speculated that a deep impact comet probe may be spinning out of control.





FIRST STOP: It's Official! Voyager 1 Spacecraft Has Left Solar System

New data from NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft, which has been hurtling away from the Sun since it was launched in 1977, indicates that the spacecraft has indeed left the comfort of the heliosphere — the bubble of hot, charged particles surrounding the Solar System — and entered into a region of cold, dark space, known as interstellar space.



Voyager 1 Spacecraft Enters Interstellar Space: Complete Coverage





Space experts tracking a set of Chinese spacecraft are puzzled by the satellites, which are being cast in some circles as potential testbeds for anti-satellite hardware while others contend they are prosaic probes to sharpen the country's overall space skills.





NASA's well-traveled Deep Impact spacecraft, which slammed a probe into one comet and then flew by another, may be drifting out of control in deep space and starving for power.





Cady Coleman had just completed watching Sandra Bullock in "The Blind Side" when the actress reached out to her for her advice. A NASA astronaut, Coleman was in space at the time. Bullock, meanwhile, was preparing for Alfonso Cuarón's new movie, "Gravity."





Three astronauts who flew back to Earth from the International Space Station on Tuesday night (Sept. 10) were in no danger during their descent despite a minor glitch onboard their Russian-built Soyuz spacecraft, according to NASA officials.





A group that's looking for the first Red Planet colonists received applications from more than 200,000 prospective astronauts vying for a spot on a one-way trip to Mars.





A Russian Soyuz spacecraft safely touched down on the steppes of Kazakhstan in Central Asia to return a Russian-U.S. crew home. The Soyuz landed at about 10:59 p.m. EDT to return a NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts.





Two of the world's first space tourists, entrepreneur Dennis Tito and computer game developer Richard Garriott, traded war stories about their astronaut toilet training in NYC. See how their training, or lack of it, paid off.




