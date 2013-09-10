Fireball Photos! Baseball-Size Meteor Lights Up Southern Skies

Sept. 9, 2013 Meteor: NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

A NASA all-sky camera at the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., captured this view of a bright fireball at 8:18 PM Central Time on Sept. 9, 2013.

Sept. 9, 2013 Meteor: James Smith Planetarium

The Sept. 9, 2013 meteor and fireball was also captured by NASA’s all-sky camera at the James Smith Planetarium near Chickamauga, Georgia. The fireball was spotted at 8:18 PM Central Time.

Sept. 9, 2013 Meteor: Tellus Science Museum

The Tellus Science Museum all-sky camera in Cartersville Georgia, captured this view of the bright meteor and fireball of Sept. 9, 2013 at 8:18 p.m. Central Time.

Sept. 9, 2013 Meteor: North Georgia College Observatory

The North Georgia College Observatory near Dahlonega, Georgia, captured this view of the bright meteor and fireball of Sept. 9, 2013 at 8:18 p.m. Central Time.

Sept. 9, 2013 Meteor: Color View

A NASA all-sky camera captures a dazzling meteor fireball on Sept. 9, 2013 that streaked over parts of Alabama and Georgia. The meteor was caused by a baseball-size meteor fragment.

Sept. 9, 2013 Meteor Path

This Google Earth map shows the path of the bright meteor that lit up the night sky over parts of Alabama and Georgia on Sept. 9, 2013. NASA all-sky cameras across the region captured views of the event.

Sept. 9, 2013 Meteor Orbit

This NASA graphic shows the estimated orbit of the space rock that created the meteor fireball of Sept. 9, 2013, a baseball-size meteor fragment that lit up the night sky over parts of Alabama and Georgia.