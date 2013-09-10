Wind-Blown Land | Space Wallpaper

Prominent patches of wind-blown dust, possibly mixed with volcanic ash, radiate from Becquerel crater and into a neighboring crater, as seen in this spectacular space wallpaper. The streak of dust following a radial path likely traces out a gentle topographic depression, beyond the eroded rim of the neighboring old crater. The prevailing wind direction is toward the bottom right of the image in this orientation, in the direction of the tail-like features emanating from the tiny craters. Becquerel crater and its immediate surrounds were imaged during four orbits of Mars Express around the Red Planet. This image was released Sept. 10, 2013.

