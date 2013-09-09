Trending

Space History Photo: Test Firing of Linear Aerospike Engine

By Spaceflight 

space history, nasa, rocket propulsion
Three thrust cells of Linear Aerospike engines are tested in April of 1997.
(Image: © NASA | Dennis Olive.)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a Linear Aerospike engine to be used for propulsion for the X-33 Reusable Launch vehicle (RLV) is shown being tested on April 27, 1997. A testing of three thrust cells of Linear Aerospike engines was conducted to investigate injectors, chambers, and Aerospike ramps at Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC).

The X-33 was intended to demonstrate advanced technologies that would dramatically increase launch vehicle reliability and lower the cost of putting a pound of payload into space.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.