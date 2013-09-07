Launch Photos! NASA's LADEE Moon Dust Mission Blasts Off (Gallery)

NASA LADEE Launches Toward the Moon

NASA/Chris Perry

A Minotaur V rocket carrying NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) lifts off from at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. See more LADEE launch photos on SPACE.com.

Liftoff! NASA's LADEE Moon Probe Blasts Off

NASA/Carla Cioffi

NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) observatory launches aboard the Minotaur V rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013, in Virginia.

Spectacular NYC View of LADEE Launch: Ben Cooper

Veteran launch photographer Ben Cooper captured this spectacular photo of NASA's LADEE moon probe soaring across the night sky from Top of the Rock, Rockefeller Center, in New York City, about 200 miles north of the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Sept. 6, 2013. A Minotaur V rocket launched the LADEE probe at 11:27 p.m. EDT. [See More Amazing LADEE Launch Photos by Stargazers]

Amazing NASA LADEE Launch: Chris Bakley

Chris Bakley

Photographer Chris Bakley captured this stunning image of NASA's LADEE moon probe launch from the beach in Cape May Point, N.J., on Sept. 6, 2013. LADEE launched from Wallops Island, Va., and was visible across a wide swath of the U.S. East Coast. See more amazing LADEE launch photos by SPACE.com readers.

NASA's LADEE Moon Mission Launches: Sept. 6, 2013

LADEE Launch Viewed from Jersey City, N.J.

Quentin Le Fevre

Quentin Le Fevre was in Jersey City, N.J. when he captured this view of NASA's LADEE moon mission launch on Sept. 6, 2013. [See More Amazing LADEE Launch Photos by Stargazers]

NASA's LADEE Probe Blasts Off — Nearby View

Val Klavans

Val Klavans, a NASA Social participant for the LADEE launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, snapped this shot of the liftoff from 2 miles away. [See More Amazing LADEE Launch Photos by Stargazers]

LADEE Moon Mission Rising out of Sight

NASA TV

NASA's LADEE moon mission recedes into the dark skies over the space agency's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia shortly after launching on Sept. 6, 2013.

LADEE Launch from Spring Lake, New Jersey

Mike Black

Photographer Mike Black was in Spring Lake, N.J. when he captured this image of the LADEE moon probe launch on Sept. 6, 2013. [See More Amazing LADEE Launch Photos by Stargazers]

LADEE Launches Into Space!

NASA TV

NASA's LADEE Moon Mission Rises into the Sky

NASA TV

