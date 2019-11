In this historical 1961 photo from the U.S. space agency, Bob Oldrieve, a hot laboratory supervisor, uses manipulator arms to inspect radioactive materials within a hot cell. The pliers-type "hand" is visible inside the window. Operators became so skillful in operating the manipulators that some were even able to thread a needle with them.

