Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - Sept. 1, 2013

Curiosity Drives Solo, Top-Secret Spy Satellite Launches & More
Last week a 3D-printed rocket part passed the biggest NASA test yet, America's largest rocket launched a top-secret spy satellite and Mars Rover Curiosity drove solo for the first time.
On Giant Blue Alien Planet, It Rains Molten Glass
Although planet HD189733b was discovered eight years ago, astronomers are still trying to figure out more about the planet's environment. For example, it's blue, but its environment is quite different from Earth. [Full Story]
3D-Printed Rocket Part Passes Biggest NASA Test Yet (Video)
The biggest 3D printed rocket part built to date survived a hot-fire test, generating 10 times more thrust than any previous injector made by 3D printing, the space agency announced.[Full Story]
Earth Life Likely Came from Mars, Study Suggests
Evidence is building that Earth life originated on Mars and was brought to our planet aboard a meteorite, says biochemist Steven Benner of The Westheimer Institute for Science and Technology in Florida. [Full Story]
Air Force Study Reveals Threats to US Space Activities
A new U.S. Air Force report highlights the growing threats to America's space activities, including the congestion of Earth orbit and the increasingly easy access to space for other nations. [Full Story]
The Scoop on Space Poop: How Astronauts Go Potty
From rouge drops of pee to astronaut potty training, see how spaceflyers of the past and present deal with all-too-human toilet troubles. [Full Story]
Mars Rover Curiosity Drives Solo for First Time
After obeying orders on the Red Planet for more than a year, NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has finally gotten its first taste of freedom. [Full Story]
Is NASA's Plan to Lasso an Asteroid Really Legal?
NASA's ambitious asteroid-capture mission is seemingly being blueprinted with little dialogue about whether or not it is actually legal. [Full Story]
China's First Moon Rover Will Launch By End of the Year
Chinese space officials announced Wednesday (Aug. 28) that they plan to launch the country's first moon rover at the end of this year, Xinhua reported. [Full Story]
America's Largest Rocket Launches Top-Secret Spy Satellite
A Delta 4 Heavy rocket lifted off the pad at California's Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday, carrying a classified payload to orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. [Full Story]
Saturn Moon Titan Sports Thick Icy Shell & Bizarre Interior
The tough icy shell of Saturn's largest moon, Titan, is apparently far stronger than previously thought, and hides a bizarre interior, including a potential ocean, scientists say. [Full Story]
