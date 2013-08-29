A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifts off from Space Launch Complex-6, as seen in this amazing space wallpaper. Designated NROL-65, the mission is in support of national defense. This is ULA's eighth launch in 2013, the 24th Delta IV mission and the second Delta IV Heavy launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Huge Rocket Launches with Secret Satellite | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance)
