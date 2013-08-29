Trending

Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Soars | Space Wallpaper

By Spaceflight 

Delta 4-Heavy Rocket Launches space wallpaper
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifts off from Space Launch Complex-6 as seen in this space wallpaper.
(Image: © Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance)

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifts off from Space Launch Complex-6. Designated NROL-65, the mission is in support of national defense. This is ULA's eighth launch in 2013, the 24th Delta IV mission and the second Delta IV Heavy launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

