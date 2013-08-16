Area 51 Exists! But Where Are the Aliens?

All right, conspiracy fans, you were right. There really is an Area 51.

For the first time, the U.S. government has publicly acknowledged that it has a facility called "Area 51" in Nevada near Groom Lake, about 80 miles northwest of Las Vegas. But the site served as a proving ground for the U-2 spy plane, and not a secret storage room for aliens and spaceships, as has long been maintained by conspiracy groups. George Washington University's National Security Archive made the clandestine find after receiving documents related to the infamous military base during a Freedom of Information Act Request submitted in 2005. The Archive posted the documents online on Thursday (Aug. 15).

