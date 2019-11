ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano took this photo of the Mediterranean and the Pleiades as seen from the International Space Station in this cool space wallpaper. "The Mediterranean, the Pleiades and a storm in the distance," he Tweeted on July 29, 2013. (Image: © ESA/NASA)

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano took this photo of the Mediterranean and the star cluster Pleiades as seen from the International Space Station in this cool space wallpaper. "The Mediterranean, the Pleiades and a storm in the distance," he Tweeted on July 29, 2013. Wallpapers Standard

