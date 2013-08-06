Glowing a dark magenta, the newly discovered exoplanet GJ 504b, as seen in this space wallpaper, weighs in with about four times Jupiter's mass, making it the lowest-mass planet ever directly imaged around a star like the sun. This image was released Aug. 5, 2013.
Pink Exoplanet Discovery | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/S. Wiessinger)
