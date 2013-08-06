Pink Exoplanet Discovery | Space Wallpaper

Glowing a dark magenta, the newly discovered exoplanet GJ 504b, as seen in this space wallpaper, weighs in with about four times Jupiter's mass, making it the lowest-mass planet ever directly imaged around a star like the sun. (Image: © NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/S. Wiessinger)

Glowing a dark magenta, the newly discovered exoplanet GJ 504b, as seen in this space wallpaper, weighs in with about four times Jupiter's mass, making it the lowest-mass planet ever directly imaged around a star like the sun. This image was released Aug. 5, 2013. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

