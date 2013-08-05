Space History Photo: Schweickart On "The Porch"

Astronaut Russell L. Schweickart is pictured on Spider's porch during his extravehicular activity on the fourth day of the Apollo 9 mission.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Astronaut Russell L. Schweickart, Lunar Module pilot, stands in "golden slippers" on the Lunar Module "Spider's" porch during his extravehicular activity on the fourth day of the Apollo 9 earth-orbital mission on Mar. 6, 1969. This photograph was taken from inside the Lunar Module "Spider." The Command/Service Module and Lunar Module were docked. Schweickart is wearing an Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU).

