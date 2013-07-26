Launch Photos: Ariane 5 Rocket Blasts Off With Alphasat

Alphasat Lifts Off

On July 25, 2013, an Ariane 5 lifted off from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana carrying Europe’s largest telecom satellite Alphasat.

Alphasat Launch

Alphasat Lifts Off Through Clouds

Alphasat Lifts Off Through Clouds #2

Alphasat Streaks Through the Sky

Ariane 5 With Alphasat Ready for Launch

The Ariane 5 launcher containing Europe's largest telecom satellite Alphasat was rolled out to the launch site in Kourou, French Guiana at 11 am local time on July 24, 2013, arriving 90 minutes later.

Ariane 5 Rocket Before July 25, 2013, Liftoff

Arianespace's Ariane 5 is shown in the ELA-3 launch zone prior to its July 25 liftoff from Europe’s Guiana Space Center.