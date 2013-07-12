Trending

Space History Photo: Endeavour Nears Splashdown

By Spaceflight 

The Apollo 15 Command Module Endeavour, with astronauts aboard, nears a safe touchdown.
(Image: © NASA.)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Apollo 15 Command Module "Endeavour", with Astronauts David R. Scott, Alfred M. Worden and James B. Irwin aboard, nears a safe touchdown in the mid-Pacific Ocean to end their lunar landing mission.

Although causing no harm to the crewmen, one of the three main parachutes failed to function properly.

The splashdown occurred at 3:45:53 p.m., August 7, 1971, some 330 miles north of Honolulu, Hawaii.

