Blue Planet With Molten Glass Storms | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper is an illustration showing a "hot Jupiter" planet known as HD 189733b orbiting its star, HD 189733. The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope measured the actual visible light color of the planet, which is deep blue. This color is not due to the presence of oceans, but is caused by the effects of a scorching atmosphere where silicate particles melt to make "raindrops" of glass that scatter blue light more than red light. This image was released July 11, 2013. [Strange Blue World: Alien Planet's True Color Revealed, a First | Full Story]