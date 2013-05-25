Amazing Night Launch Photos: Delta 4 Rocket Launches Military Satellite

LIFTOFF! Delta 4 Rocket Launches WGS-5 Satellite

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket carrying the fifth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-5) satellite lifts off from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 24, 2013. Wideband Global SATCOM provides anytime, anywhere communication for the warfighter through broadcast, multicast, and point to point connections.

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket carrying the fifth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-5) satellite launches from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 24, 2013.

WGS-5 Satellite in Fairing

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

The Air Force's fifth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-5) satellite is encapsulated inside a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 5-meter diameter payload fairing for a May 2013 launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base, Florida.

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket carrying the fifth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-5) satellite lifts off from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 24, 2013. Wideband Global SATCOM provides anytime, anywhere communication for the warfighter through broadcast, multicast, and point to point connections.

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance successfully launched a Delta 4 rocket carrying the fifth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-5) satellite from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 24, 2013. It was the second launch in nine days for the U.S. Air Force.

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance successfully launched a Delta 4 rocket carrying the fifth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-5) satellite from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 24, 2013.

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

A Delta 4 rocket stands poised on the launch pad to loft the WGS-5 U.S. military satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 24, 2013.

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

The Mobile Service Tower is rolled back at Space Launch Complex-37 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in preparation for launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket carrying the Air Force's fifth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-5) satellite. Liftoff occurred on May 24, 2013.

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

The Mobile Service Tower is rolled back at Space Launch Complex-37 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in preparation for launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket carrying the Air Force's fifth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-5) satellite. Liftoff occurred on May 24, 2013.

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

The view from the ground as the Mobile Service Tower is rolled back at Space Launch Complex-37 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in preparation for launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket carrying the Air Force's fifth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-5) satellite. Liftoff occurred on May 24, 2013.

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

The view from the ground as the Mobile Service Tower is rolled back at Space Launch Complex-37 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in preparation for launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket carrying the Air Force's fifth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-5) satellite. Liftoff occurred on May 24, 2013.