Wow! Soul-Searching Stargazer Spots Stunning Nebula (Photo)

Astrophotographer Steve Coates took this photo of IC 1848, the Soul Nebula, on Nov. 8 to 9, 2012 from Ocala, Florida and released to SPACE.com May 23, 2013.

The Soul Nebula dazzles in this captivating night sky photo.

Astrophotographer Steve Coates took this image on Nov. 8 to 9, 2012 from Ocala, Fla. and released it to SPACE.com May 23, 2013. He used a QSI 683 ws camera, Orion 80 mm EON (FL 480 mm) telescope, Orion 50 mm guide scope with SSAG, Astrodon Tru-balance E-Series Generation II LRGB filters, Baader 7 nm Ha filter, mounted on a Losmandy G-11 with Gemini II to capture the image.

The Soul Nebula, or IC 1848, lies near its star-forming neighbor, the Heart Nebula, in the constellation Cassiopeia. The emission nebula is located about 6,500 light-years away and spans 100 light-years wide.

The Soul Nebula is located in a large star-forming area of the galaxy where gas, dust and radiation from newborn stars are carving a cavity in the bright cloud. [50 Amazing Nebula Photos]

