Space History Photo: Sikorsky JH-19D Chickasaw Helicopter

The Sikorsky JH-19 Chickasaw, used for several purposes, prepared to drop a NASA research model for a test.
In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Sikorsky JH-19 Chickasaw was used for several purposes, including dropping research models.

The Sikorsky helicopter is seen here, in March of 1965, in the middle of its NASA career, with a model of the Apollo spacecraft attached to the drop mount near the cargo door. The H-19 was later sent to the Navy's Cheatham Annex in Yorktown, Virginia, for salvage.

