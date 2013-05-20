Space History Photo: Sikorsky JH-19D Chickasaw Helicopter

The Sikorsky JH-19 Chickasaw, used for several purposes, prepared to drop a NASA research model for a test.

The Sikorsky helicopter is seen here, in March of 1965, in the middle of its NASA career, with a model of the Apollo spacecraft attached to the drop mount near the cargo door. The H-19 was later sent to the Navy's Cheatham Annex in Yorktown, Virginia, for salvage.

