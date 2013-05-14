Space History Photo: Paresev 1-A on Lakebed with Tow Plane

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Paresev 1-A (Paraglider Research Vehicle) and the tow airplane, 450-hp Stearman Sport Biplane sitting on Rogers dry lakebed, Edwards, California, in January of 1962.

The control system in the Paresev 1-A had a more conventional control stick position and was cable-operated. The main landing gear used shocks and bungees with the 150-square-foot wing membrane being made of 6-ounce unsealed Dacron.

