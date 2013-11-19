Major X-Class Solar Flares Unleashed by Sun (Photos)

X1 Solar Flare: Nov. 19, 2013

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

An X1-class flare erupts from the right side of the sun in this image captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Solar Flare Here]

X1.0 Solar Flare

SDO/NASA

A powerful X-class solar flare erupted from the sun on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story of the Solar Flare Here]

X3.3 Solar Flare of Nov. 5, 2013

NASA/SDO

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of an X3.3-class solar flare that peaked at 5:12 p.m. EST on Nov. 5, 2013. This image shows light blended from the 131 and 193 wavelengths. [See Video of the X3.3 Solar Flare]

Sun Fires Off X2.1 Solar Flare on Oct. 25, 2013

NASA/SDO/GSFC

This image of a solar flare on Oct. 25, 2013, was captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO. The flare, an X2.1, appears as the bright flash on the left. [See the Solar Flare Videos Here]

Powerful X1.7-Class Flare - October 25th, 2013

NASA / SDO

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft captured this view of an X1.7-class solar flare on Oct. 25, 2013 (left). X-class solar flares are the strongest solar storms the sun experiences. [See the Solar Flare Videos Here]

X3.2 Solar Flare: 3rd in 24 Hours

NASA/SDO

This image shows an X3.2 solar flare (far left) erupting from the sun late Monday (May 13, 2013) as seen by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. It was the third and most powerful major X-class solar flare in 24 hours. [Read the Full Story]

X2.8 Solar Flare of May 13, 2013: Close-Up

NASA/SDO

On May 13, 2013, an X2.8-class flare erupted from the sun -- the strongest flare of 2013 to date. This NASA image shows a close-up of the flare as seen by the Solar Dynamics Observatory in the 131 angstrom wavelength.

Mother's Day Solar Flare Closeup: X1.7 Sun Storm

NASA/SDO/AIA

A close-up of an an X1.7-class solar flare on May 12, 2013 as seen by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. [Read to full story.]