Trending

East Meets West | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Istanbul Earth From Space space wallpaper
Istanbul and the surrounding area in northwestern Turkey are captured in this space wallpaper acquired by Envisat’s MERIS instrument on 9 June 2011. To the north is the Black Sea, which connects to the Sea of Marmara (center) via the Bosphorus strait.
(Image: © ESA)

Istanbul and the surrounding area in northwestern Turkey are captured in this space wallpaper acquired by Envisat’s MERIS instrument on June 9, 2011. To the north is the Black Sea, which connects to the Sea of Marmara (center) via the Bosphorus strait. The Dardanelles strait connects the Marmara to the Aegean Sea (lower left corner). Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, is near the center of the image at the Bosphorus strait. Istanbul straddles two continents (Europe and Asia), making it a true meeting place of the East and the West. This image was released April 3, 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.