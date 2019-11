In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, STS-88 mission specialist James Newman, holding on to a handrail, waves back at the camera during the first of three Extravehicular activities(EVAs) performed during the mission, on Dec. 7, 1988. The orbiter can be seen reflected in his visor.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).