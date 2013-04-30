These delicate wisps of gas make up an object known as SNR B0519-69.0, or SNR 0519 for short as seen in this stunning space wallpaper. The thin, blood-red shells are actually the remnants from when an unstable progenitor star exploded violently as a supernova around 600 years ago. There are several types of supernova, but for SNR 0519 the star that exploded is known to have been a white dwarf star — a Sun-like star in the final stages of its life. This image was released April 29, 2013.
Remains of a Star | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA. Acknowledgement: Claude Cornen)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.