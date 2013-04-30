Remains of a Star | Space Wallpaper

These delicate wisps of gas make up an object known as SNR B0519-69.0, or SNR 0519 for short as seen in this stunning space wallpaper. The thin, blood-red shells are actually the remnants from when an unstable progenitor star exploded violently as a supernova around 600 years ago. There are several types of supernova, but for SNR 0519 the star that exploded is known to have been a white dwarf star — a Sun-like star in the final stages of its life. This image was released April 29, 2013.

