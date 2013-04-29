Space History Photo: Ochoa on Sky Genie

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Mission Specialist Ellen Ochoa, wearing a Launch and Entry Suit (LES) and Launch and Entry Helmet (LEH), simulates an emergency egress procedure at JSC's Mockup and Integration Laboratory (MAIL) in December of 1992.

Having exited the crew compartment trainer (CCT) a shuttle mockup, through an overhead aft flight deck window; Ochoa lowers herself to the ground using the sky-genie. Training instructor Kenneth D. Trujillo assumes the role of a crewmate assisting from a position on the ground. The sky-genie is carried on all Space Shuttle flights for emergency egress purposes.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).