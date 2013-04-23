Whoa! Suspected Meteor Adds Fireworks to Argentina Concert (Video)

Some rock concerts use fireworks to dazzle concert-goers, but it is something else entirely when Mother Nature creates the light show. An amazing video released by the Associated Press on Monday (April 22) reveals just that: A dazzling fireball that by sheer coincidence flares up just after the end of a set.

So what do you think of the video? According to the Associated Press, the fireball occurred on Sunday (April 21) during a concert in Salta, a city in northern Argentina, by the folk music band Los Tekis. It was an outdoor concert and, as you can see in the video above, it drew a good crowd. So it wasn't surprising to hear the cheers from the crowd for both the band, and later the fireball itself. It remains to be seen if this fireball was related to the Lyridmeteor shower, which peaked over the weekend. [See amazing photos of the Lyrid meteor shower]

The night sky is a wondrous — and sometimes scary — place, with nearly 100 tons of material falling into Earth's skies every day. Most of that stuff, though, is just harmless dust. But when something larger burns up or explodes in the atmosphere, it can be both amazing and frightening. We saw a perfect example of that on Feb. 15 when a small meteor exploded over Russia, blowing out windows and damaging thousands of buildings in the city of Chelyabinsk and injuring more than 1,200 people. According to SPACE.com's skywatching columnist Joe Rao, the night sky's fireball season is at its peak now and it's possible that bright, rogue meteors may light up the night sky. So keep your eyes peeled and if you see anything, let us know my sending me comments and photos or videos at: spacephotos@space.com. Keep looking up!

