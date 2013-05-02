Stars of Orion Shine Over Ancient Castle (Photo)

Astrophotographer Tamas Ladanyi of The World at Night took this image of Orion over an ancient castle in Veszprem, Hungary on Feb. 20, 2013.

The stars of Orion and the moon's glow light up the winter sky above an ancient castle in Hungary.

Astrophotographer Tamas Ladanyi of The World at Night, took this image on Feb. 20 from Veszprem, Hungary.

The Orion constellation is one of the most recognizable constellations in our sky and can be seen from almost anywhere in the world. Named after a hunter in Greek mythology, Orion contains two of the brightest stars in the sky, Betelgeuse and Rigel. It also has many prominent features such as the Horsehead nebula and Orion nebula.

The shape of Orion can appear to look like a man on the hunt with three distinct stars — Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka — forming the belt of the hunter.

Editor's note: If you have an amazing night sky photo you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, please contact managing editor Tariq Malik at spacephotos@space.com.

Follow SPACE.com on Twitter @Spacedotcom. We're also on Facebook & Google+.