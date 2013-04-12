This beautiful space wallpaper is an artist’s impression of an exoplanet seen from its moon. The diversity of exoplanets is large — more than 800 planets outside the Solar System have been found to date, with thousands more waiting to be confirmed. Detection methods in this field are steadily and quickly increasing — meaning that many more exoplanets will undoubtedly be discovered in the months and years to come. This image was released April 12, 2013.
Exoplanet View from its Moon | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © IAU/L. Calçada)
