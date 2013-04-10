NASA's Space Exploration and Tech Goals for 2014 (Photos)

NASA's FY 2014 Budget Proposal

NASA

The President's Fiscal Year 2014 budget ensures the United States will remain the world's leader in space exploration and scientific discovery for years to come, while making critical advances in aerospace and aeronautics to benefit the American people. [Full Story on NASA's asteroid plan and 2014 budget]

Capturing an Asteroid

NASA/Advanced Concepts Laboratory

This artist's concept shows a notional unmanned NASA spacecraft with its asteroid-capture mechanism deployed. [Full Story on NASA's asteroid plan and 2014 budget]

Artist's Concept of a Solar Electric Propulsion System

NASA

Using advanced SEP technologies is an essential part of future missions into deep space with larger payloads. [Full Story on NASA's asteroid plan and 2014 budget]

Asteroid-Capture in Progress

NASA/Advanced Concepts Laboratory

This artist's concept shows an unmanned NASA spacecraft approaching a near-Earth asteroid for capture and transport to a location near the moon. [Full Story on NASA's asteroid plan and 2014 budget]

Industry Partnership

NASA

Our American industry partners are developing new ways to reach space, creating jobs and enabling NASA to focus on new technologies that benefit all of our missions. [Full Story on NASA's asteroid plan and 2014 budget]

Commercial Space Flight

NASA

A little more than one year after the end of the Space Shuttle Program, an industry partner began resupplying the space station with cargo launched from the U.S, and another supplier is poised to come online soon. Under this budget, the American cargo resupply program is funded to keep these operations on track. [Full Story on NASA's asteroid plan and 2014 budget]

Commercial Crew

NASA

The Administration is committed to launching American astronauts from U.S soil within the next four years, and this budget provides the necessary resources to achieve this goal. [Full Story on NASA's asteroid plan and 2014 budget]

Exploring with the ISS

NASA

The International Space Station remains the springboard to our next great leap in exploration. [Full Story on NASA's asteroid plan and 2014 budget]

NASA Deputy Administrator Tours Blue Origin

NASA

NASA Deputy Administrator Lori Garver, fourth from left meets Blue Origin Founder Jeff Bezos, third from left, next to Blue Origin's crew capsule along with other Blue Origin team members, Bretton Alexander, left, Jeff Ashby, second from left, Rob Meyerson, fifth from left, and Robert Millman at the company's headquarters in Kent, Wash., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2011. [Full Story on NASA's asteroid plan and 2014 budget]

Roving the Red Planet

NASA

This budget continues to build on our nation's record of breathtaking scientific discoveries and achievements in space, with science missions that will reach farther into our solar system, reveal unknown aspects of our universe and provide critical knowledge about our home planet. [Full Story on NASA's asteroid plan and 2014 budget]

Understanding Our Sun

NASA

The budget will sustain NASA's vital role in helping us understand Earth's systems and climate, and the dynamics between our planet and the sun. [Full Story on NASA's asteroid plan and 2014 budget]