An unmanned hypersonic research aircraft, the Hyper X, being tested in the wind tunnels.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Hyper X is mounted on a Pegasus booster rocket in the 20 Inch Mach 6 Wind Tunnel on Nov. 10, 1996. The Hyper X is an unmanned hypersonic research aircraft launched atop an air launched Pegasus rocket and capable of reaching speeds of Mach 10.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).