Indian Rocket Launches 7 Satellites at Once (Photos)

India's PSLV-C20 Rocket Takeoff #1

ISRO

India launched their PSLV-C20 rocket carrying the SARAL satellite on Feb. 25, 2013, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Shriharikota, India, 100 kilometers north of Chennai.

India's PSLV-C20 Rocket Takeoff #2

ISRO

India's PSLV-C20 Rocket Takeoff #3

ISRO

India Launches PSLV Rocket: Feb. 25, 2013

India Space Research Organisation

An India Space Research Organisation PSLV rocket (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) launches seven satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, on Feb. 25, 2013. The rocket carried an ocean-monitoring satellite for India, two tiny space telescopes and an asteroid-hunting spacecraft built by the Canadian Space Agency among its payloads.

India Counts Down for Rocket Launch: Feb. 25, 2013

India Space Research Organisation

Launch flight controllers watch over the countdown for a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launched by the India Space Research Organisation on Feb. 25, 2013, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India.

India's PSLV-C20 Rocket on Launch Pad

ISRO

India's PSLV-C20 rocket stands on the First Launch Pad with umbilical tower to its left

Panoramic View of India's PSLV-C20 Rocket

ISRO

This panoramic view shows India's PSLV-C20 rocket on the First Launch Pad with the Mobile Service Tower at a distance. The rocket will launch seven satellites into orbit on Feb. 25, 2013, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India.

India's PSLV-C20 Rocket on Launch Pad as Mobile Service Tower Rolls Back

ISRO

India's PSLV-C20 rocket stands on the First Launch Pad as the Mobile Service Tower moves back.

SARAL Satellite Launching for India, France

India Space Research Organisation

India's SARAL satellite Earth-observation satellite is seen mated to the fourth stage of its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C20. SARAL, short for Satelilte with ARgos and ALtika, is an Indian-French mission to monitor Earth's oceans from space.

Infrared Test Rig Surrounding NEOSSat

Janice Lang/DRDC

An Canadian Space Agency technician removes the infrared test rig surrounding the asteroid-hunting NEOSSat after the final thermal vacuum test at the David Florida Laboratory located in Ottawa, Ontario. NEOSSat is a dual-mission microsatellite designed to detect potentially hazardous Earth-orbit-crossing asteroids and track objects that reside in deep space. It is also the first implementation of Canada's generic multi-mission microsatellite bus. It will launch aboard an Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on Feb. 25, 2013.

NEOSSAT Asteroid Hunting Satellite

Canadian Space Agency

An artist's illustration of the NEOSSat asteroid-hunting satellite in Earth orbit. The Canadian Space Agency mission will search for large asteroids near Earth and track space debris.