Uvs Nuur, Mongolia Space Wallpaper

The Uvs Nuur Basin in Mongolia and the Russian Federation is the northernmost of the enclosed basins of Central Asia. (Image: © NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team)

Inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2003, the site is made up of twelve protected areas representing major biomes of eastern Eurasia.

