Vote Now! Top Space News of the Week - Feb. 10, 2013

Blizzard Seen From Space, Curiosity Rover Drills Mars and More

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Last week Curiousity drilled into Mars for the first time, SETI’s search for alien signals came up empty and a NASA satellite took one frightening photo of a monster Nor’easter. See the top stories of the last week here.

Nor'easter Spotted From Space in Satellite Photo

NASA

The monster storm bearing down on the northeast today (Feb. 8) looks just as scary from space, as revealed in this new photo taken by a NASA satellite. [Full Story]

Are You There, E.T.? SETI Finds No Alien Signals from Exoplanets

ESO/L. Calçada

Intelligent alien life is likely relatively rare throughout our Milky Way galaxy, with fewer than one in a million solar systems harboring civilizations advanced enough to send out radio signals, a new study reports. SETI’s search for alien signals from 86 promising exoplanets has turned up empty. [Full Story]

Curiosity Rover Drills Into Mars for 1st Time

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has drilled into the Red Planet for the first time in a major test of the 1-ton robot's ability to dig into Martian surface and collect samples. [Full Story]

Astronaut and Musician Perform 1st Original Duet from Space and Earth

CBC Music

An astronaut and a rock singer recorded an original song together and released it today (Feb. 8) as the first duet of new music performed simultaneously in space and on the ground. [Full Story]

Rocket Launches By North Korea, Iran Not Immediate US Threat, Experts Say

DigitalGlobe via Getty Images

The recent Iranian and North Korean launch successes signal advances in the two nations’ space programs but don’t suggest that they’re yet able to mount a serious missile attack on the United States, experts say. [Full Story]

Asteroid 2012 DA14 Earth Flyby of Feb. 15: Complete Coverage

SPACE.com

An asteroid will give Earth a historically close shave next week, but there's no chance that the space rock will slam into our planet, experts say. [Full Story]

Monster Saturn Storm Fizzled by Choking On Own Tail

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Like a monstrous snake biting its own tail, a giant storm raged around Saturn until it wrapped around the whole planet, ran into its own wake and fizzled out, scientists have observed.[Full Story]

Starship Enterprise Gets Thrashed in 'Star Trek Into Darkness' Trailer

Paramount Pictures

The newest trailer for “Star Trek Into Darkness” shows the Enterprise taking quite a beating at the hands of a mysterious villain. J.J. Abrams’s movie is set for release on May 17. [Full Story]

NASA Probe Snaps Photos of Potential 'Comet of the Century'

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UMD (Tony Farnham)

A NASA spacecraft has captured its first photos of comet ISON, an icy wanderer that some scientists say could dazzle as a "comet of the century" when it swings through the inner solar system later this year. [Full Story]

Closest 'Alien Earth' May Be 13 Light-Years Away

David A. Aguilar (CfA)

An Earth-like alien planet may reside right in our solar system's backyard, just 13 light-years or so away, astronomers announced today (Feb. 6). [Full Story]

NEXT: 'Star Trek' Actor William Shatner Calls Astronaut in Space (Video)