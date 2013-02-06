Amazing Rocket Launch Photos of 2013

Ariane 5 Rocket Blasts Off in February 2013

ESA/CNES/Arianespace/Optique Video du CSG

The first Ariane 5 heavy-lift mission of 2013, which launched on Feb. 7, delivered the Azerspace/Africasat-1a and Amazonas-3 telecom satellites into orbit. [Full story.]

Soyuz Flight ST26 Launch

Arianespace

On Feb. 6, 2013, Soyuz lifted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome on the fourth and final Arianespace/Starsem mission currently contracted by Globalstar for the deployment of its second-generation satellite constellation.

Atlas 5 Rocket Streak and VAB: TDRS-K Satellite

NASA/Tony Gray

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-K, TDRS-K, streaks past the Vehicle Assembly Building and Launch Complex 39 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida after launching from Space Launch Complex 41 at 8:48 p.m. EST on Jan. 30, 2013.

Atlas 5 Rocket Streaks and Lighthouse: TDRS-K Satellite

NASA/Rick Wetherington

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-K, TDRS-K, streaks past the lighthouse on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida after launching from Space Launch Complex 41 at 8:48 p.m. EST on Jan. 30, 2013, in this long-exposure view.

Atlas 5 Rocket Streaks Into Space with TDRS-K Satellite

NASA/Glenn Benson

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 401 rocket streaks away from Space Launch Complex 41 into the night sky over Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-K, TDRS-K, to orbit. Launch was at 8:48 p.m. EST on Jan. 30, 2013, in this long-exposure image.

South Korea's Naro Rocket Launch

Korea Aerospace Research Institute

A Korean Space Launch Vehicle 1 rocket, also called Naro, launches into orbit from South Korea's Naro Space Center on Jan. 30, 2013, successfully carrying a science satellite into orbit. It marked South Korea's third KSLV-1 rocket launch, and the booster's first successful flight.

Water and Space: NASA Sounding Rocket Launch

Courtesy of Brea Reeves / NASA/Wallops Flight Facility

A NASA Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket roars toward space on a mission to create glowing red clouds above Earth on Jan. 29, 2013. The rocket launched from NASA's seaside Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.

Ascent: NASA Sounding Rocket Soars Spaceward, Jan. 29, 2013

NASA Wallops Flight Facility/Terry Zaperach

A NASA Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket streaks toward space on a mission to create glowing red clouds above Earth on Jan. 29, 2013. The rocket launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.

NASA Launches Sounding Rocket: Jan. 29, 2013

NASA Wallops Flight Facility/Terry Zaperach

A NASA Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket launches toward space on a mission to create glowing red clouds above Earth on Jan. 29, 2013. The rocket launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.

Monkey in Space

Iran State TV/Powered by NewsLook

Iranian space officials announced Monday (Jan. 28, 2013) that they have successfully launched a live monkey into space.

ULA Atlas 5 Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO-2 Satellite

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying the second Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO-2 satellite for the U.S. Air Force at 5:21 p.m. EDT on March 19, 2013. [Full story.]