Amazing Rocket Launch Photos of 2013

Ariane 5 Rocket Blasts Off in February 2013
The first Ariane 5 heavy-lift mission of 2013, which launched on Feb. 7, delivered the Azerspace/Africasat-1a and Amazonas-3 telecom satellites into orbit. [Full story.]
Soyuz Flight ST26 Launch
On Feb. 6, 2013, Soyuz lifted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome on the fourth and final Arianespace/Starsem mission currently contracted by Globalstar for the deployment of its second-generation satellite constellation.
Atlas 5 Rocket Streak and VAB: TDRS-K Satellite
The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-K, TDRS-K, streaks past the Vehicle Assembly Building and Launch Complex 39 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida after launching from Space Launch Complex 41 at 8:48 p.m. EST on Jan. 30, 2013.
Atlas 5 Rocket Streaks and Lighthouse: TDRS-K Satellite
The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-K, TDRS-K, streaks past the lighthouse on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida after launching from Space Launch Complex 41 at 8:48 p.m. EST on Jan. 30, 2013, in this long-exposure view.
Atlas 5 Rocket Streaks Into Space with TDRS-K Satellite
A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 401 rocket streaks away from Space Launch Complex 41 into the night sky over Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-K, TDRS-K, to orbit. Launch was at 8:48 p.m. EST on Jan. 30, 2013, in this long-exposure image.
South Korea's Naro Rocket Launch
A Korean Space Launch Vehicle 1 rocket, also called Naro, launches into orbit from South Korea's Naro Space Center on Jan. 30, 2013, successfully carrying a science satellite into orbit. It marked South Korea's third KSLV-1 rocket launch, and the booster's first successful flight.
Water and Space: NASA Sounding Rocket Launch
A NASA Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket roars toward space on a mission to create glowing red clouds above Earth on Jan. 29, 2013. The rocket launched from NASA's seaside Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.
Ascent: NASA Sounding Rocket Soars Spaceward, Jan. 29, 2013
A NASA Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket streaks toward space on a mission to create glowing red clouds above Earth on Jan. 29, 2013. The rocket launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.
NASA Launches Sounding Rocket: Jan. 29, 2013
A NASA Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket launches toward space on a mission to create glowing red clouds above Earth on Jan. 29, 2013. The rocket launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va.
Monkey in Space
Iranian space officials announced Monday (Jan. 28, 2013) that they have successfully launched a live monkey into space.
ULA Atlas 5 Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO-2 Satellite
A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying the second Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO-2 satellite for the U.S. Air Force at 5:21 p.m. EDT on March 19, 2013. [Full story.]