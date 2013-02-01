Remembering Columbia: NASA Shuttle Tragedy 10 Years Later (Photos)

Columbia's STS-107 Shuttle Crew

NASA/JSC.

This image of the STS-107 crew in orbit was recovered from wreckage inside an undeveloped film canister. The shirt color's indicate their mission shifts. From left (bottom row): Kalpana Chawla, mission specialist; Rick Husband, commander; Laurel Clark, mission specialist; and Ilan Ramon, payload specialist. From left (top row) are astronauts David Brown, mission specialist; William McCool, pilot; and Michael Anderson, payload commander. Ramon represents the Israeli Space Agency.

Musicians at Columbia Memorial Service, 2013

NASA TV

Two musicians perform an original song, "16 Minutes From Home," at the memorial service for the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, Feb. 1, 2013. The event took place at the Space Mirror Memorial at NASA's KSC.

Evelyn Husband-Thompson Speaks at Columbia Memorial

NASA TV

Widow of STS-107 Commander Rick Husband, Evelyn Husband-Thompson, speaks at the memorial service on the 10th annviersary of the shuttle Columbia tragedy, Feb. 1, 2013.

Astronaut Eileen M. Collins at Columbia Memorial

NASA TV

Astronaut Eileen M. Collins speaks at the tenth anniversary memorial service marking the loss of shuttle Columbia. The event took place Feb. 1, 2013, at the Space Mirror Memorial, Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

Bob Cabana at Columbia Memorial Service

NASA TV

Bob Cabana, director of NASA's Kennedy Space Center, speaks at the 10th anniversary memorial service for the Columbia astronauts on Feb. 1, 2013, at KSC's Space Mirror Memorial.

William Gerstenmaier, NASA Administrator, speaks at Columbia Memorial Service

NASA TV

William H. Gerstenmaier, NASA Administrator, speaks at the 10th anniversary Columbia Memorial Service, on Feb. 1, 2013. The event took place at NASA Space Mirror Memorial at Kennedy Space Center, FLA.

BeBe Winans Sings at Columbia Memorial Service

NASA TV

R&B and gospel vocalist BeBe Winans lends his voice to the finale of the Columbia memorial service, on the tenth anniversary of the shuttle Columbia tragedy, Feb. 1, 2013, at Kennedy Space Center.

Speakers Lined Up at Columbia Memorial

NASA TV

Speakers at the tenth anniversary memorial service for the Columbia astronauts lost on Feb 1, 2003, sit before the Space Mirror Memorial at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, FLA.

Columbia Memorial Service at the Space Mirror

NASA TV

The memorial service on the tenth anniversary of the Columbia tragedy took place at the Space Mirror Memorial, NASA's Kennedy Space Center, FLA.

Challenger's STS-51L Crew in the White Room

NASA

On Jan. 28, 1986, NASA faced its first shuttle disaster, the loss of the Challenger orbiter and its seven-astronaut crew. Here, Challenger's last crew – members of the STS-51L mission – stand in the White Room at Pad 39B following the end of a launch dress rehearsal. They are (L to R) Teacher in Space Participant, Sharon "Christa" McAuliffe, Payload Specialist, Gregory Jarvis, Mission Specialist, Judy Resnik, Commander Dick Scobee. Mission Specialist, Ronald McNair, Pilot, Michael Smith and Mission Specialist, Ellison Onizuka.

Apollo 1 Astronauts

NASA

Astronauts (left to right) Gus Grissom, Ed White, and Roger Chaffee posing in front of Launch Complex 34.