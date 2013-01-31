Launch Photos: NASA's TDRS-K Communications Satellite Blasts Off

Atlas 5 Rocket Streak and VAB: TDRS-K Satellite

NASA/Tony Gray

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-K, TDRS-K, streaks past the Vehicle Assembly Building and Launch Complex 39 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida after launching from Space Launch Complex 41 at 8:48 p.m. EST on Jan. 30, 2013.

ULA Atlas 5 Rocket Launches TDRS-K Satellite

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at 8:48 p.m. EST on Jan. 30, 2013, with NASA’s Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS-K) payload. This was the first of 13 ULA launches scheduled for 2013, the 35th Atlas 5 mission, and the 67th ULA launch.

Atlas 5 Rocket Streak and Lighthouse: TDRS-K Satellite

NASA/Rick Wetherington

The United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 401 rocket carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-K, TDRS-K, streaks past the lighthouse on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida after launching from Space Launch Complex 41 at 8:48 p.m. EST on Jan. 30, 2013, in this long-exposure view.

ULA Atlas 5 Rocket Launches TDRS-K Satellite

Pat Corkery, United Launch Alliance

Atlas 5 Rocket Streaks Into Space with TDRS-K Satellite

NASA/Glenn Benson

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 401 rocket streaks away from Space Launch Complex 41 into the night sky over Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-K, TDRS-K, to orbit. Launch was at 8:48 p.m. EST on Jan. 30, 2013, in this long-exposure image.

Atlas 5 Rocket Launches NASA's TDRS-K Satellite

NASA/George Roberts

Plumes of exhaust and smoke form around a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 401 rocket at 8:48 p.m. EST as it lifts off Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-K, TDRS-K, to orbit on Jan. 30, 2013.

Atlas 5 Rocket Launches NASA's TDRS-K Satellite

NASA/Jim Grossmann

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket rises above the lightning masts on Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-K, TDRS-K, to orbit on the night of Jan. 30, 2013.

Atlas 5 Rocket Launches NASA's TDRS-K Satellite

NASA/Scott Neener and Cory Huston

NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-K, TDRS-K, lights up the night sky as it begins its journey to orbit atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket at 8:48 p.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Jan. 30, 2013.

NASA's TDRS-K Satellite Blasts Off

NASA TV

NASA Launches TDRS-K Communications Satellite

NASA TV

NASA Launches TDRS-K Communications Satellite

NASA TV

