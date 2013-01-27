Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Jan. 27, 2013

Columbia’s Tragic Mission Remembered, Space Junk and More

Last week SPACE.com readers and experts shared their memories of the day of the Columbia accident, we looked at the evolving threat of Earth-circling orbital debris and a close conjunction of Jupiter and the moon amazed stargazers all over the world. See the top stories of the last week here.

NASA/JSC

We ask SPACE.com readers and experts for their memories of the day of the Columbia accident. [Full Story]

The saga of what steps must be taken to deal with the evolving threat of Earth-circling orbital debris is a work in progress. Dangerous space junk comes in all sizes and, indeed, has become a “growth industry” in and of itself. [Full Story]

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Thawing dry ice causes seasonal changes in dunes on Mars, a new study suggests. [Full Story]

Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (G. Neukum)

Stanford researchers have created new spiky rovers called hedgehogs that could be used for a mission on Phobos, a Martian moon. How they work and where the project stands. [Full Story]

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Groundwater might lurk under the surface of Mars, hinting that a vast amount of life might once have potentially lived there. [Full Story]

NASA / Dana Berry

A spike in rare chemicals recorded in tree rings from 775 A.D. may have been caused by a space explosion called a gamma-ray burst, according to a new study. The study solves a long-standing tree ring mystery. [Full Story]

NASA.

NASA's prolific planet-hunting Kepler Space Telescope has been placed in a precautionary "safe mode" after engineers noticed a problem with the instrument's orientation mechanism. [Full Story]

A close conjunction of Jupiter and the moon amazed stargazers all over the world last night. Readers submitted photos of what the close pairing looked like. [Full Story]

Deep Space Industries

The second company to jump into the asteroid-mining business isn't worried about competition from its rival, saying that the resources of space are vast enough to support an entire extractive industry off Earth's surface. [Full Story]

CSA / NASA

The Canadian Space Agency released a video of Chris Hadfield explaining how to cut fingernails in space. [Full Story]

