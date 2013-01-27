Trending

Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Jan. 27, 2013

Columbia’s Tragic Mission Remembered, Space Junk and More

Melrae Pictures, Space Junk 3D: http://www.spacejunk3d.com/

Last week SPACE.com readers and experts shared their memories of the day of the Columbia accident, we looked at the evolving threat of Earth-circling orbital debris and a close conjunction of Jupiter and the moon amazed stargazers all over the world. See the top stories of the last week here.

FIRST STOP: Space Shuttle Columbia Tragedy: Share Your Thoughts

NASA/JSC

We ask SPACE.com readers and experts for their memories of the day of the Columbia accident. [Full Story]

NEXT: Space Junk Menace: How to Deal with Orbital Debris

The saga of what steps must be taken to deal with the evolving threat of Earth-circling orbital debris is a work in progress. Dangerous space junk comes in all sizes and, indeed, has become a “growth industry” in and of itself. [Full Story]

NEXT: On Mars, Dry Ice 'Smoke' Carves Up Sand Dunes

On Mars, Dry Ice 'Smoke' Carves Up Sand Dunes

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Thawing dry ice causes seasonal changes in dunes on Mars, a new study suggests. [Full Story]

NEXT: NASA Eyes 'Hedgehog' Invasion of Mars Moon Phobos

NASA Eyes 'Hedgehog' Invasion of Mars Moon Phobos

Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (G. Neukum)

Stanford researchers have created new spiky rovers called hedgehogs that could be used for a mission on Phobos, a Martian moon. How they work and where the project stands. [Full Story]

NEXT: Giant Mars Crater Shows Evidence of Ancient Lake

Giant Mars Crater Shows Evidence of Ancient Lake

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Groundwater might lurk under the surface of Mars, hinting that a vast amount of life might once have potentially lived there. [Full Story]

NEXT: Space Explosion to Blame for Tree Ring Mystery, Astronomers Say

Space Explosion to Blame for Tree Ring Mystery, Astronomers Say

NASA / Dana Berry

A spike in rare chemicals recorded in tree rings from 775 A.D. may have been caused by a space explosion called a gamma-ray burst, according to a new study. The study solves a long-standing tree ring mystery. [Full Story]

NEXT: NASA's Planet-Hunting Kepler Telescope Stalled by Glitch

NASA's Planet-Hunting Kepler Telescope Stalled by Glitch

NASA.

NASA's prolific planet-hunting Kepler Space Telescope has been placed in a precautionary "safe mode" after engineers noticed a problem with the instrument's orientation mechanism. [Full Story]

NEXT: Close Encounter of Jupiter and Moon Wows Stargazers

Close Encounter of Jupiter and Moon Wows Stargazers

Greg Diesel Walck/facebook.com/GregDieselPhotography

A close conjunction of Jupiter and the moon amazed stargazers all over the world last night. Readers submitted photos of what the close pairing looked like. [Full Story]

NEXT: Is Space Big Enough for Two Asteroid-Mining Companies?

Is Space Big Enough for Two Asteroid-Mining Companies?

Deep Space Industries

The second company to jump into the asteroid-mining business isn't worried about competition from its rival, saying that the resources of space are vast enough to support an entire extractive industry off Earth's surface. [Full Story]

NEXT: Astronaut's Video Reveals Secret of Zero-G Fingernail Clipping

Astronaut's Video Reveals Secret of Zero-G Fingernail Clipping

CSA / NASA

The Canadian Space Agency released a video of Chris Hadfield explaining how to cut fingernails in space. [Full Story]

NEXT: How NASA Revealed Sun's Hottest Secret in 5-Minute Spaceflight

