Deep Space Industries' Asteroid-Mining Vision (Gallery)

Deep Space Industries Archimedes Spacecraft

Deep Space Industries

This illustration depicts Deep Space Industries' small Firefly class Archimedes spacecraft for asteroid exploration. The small, nimble probes are designed for one-way trips to investigate asteroid targets. Click here to read the full story

Deep Space Industries Dragonfly Asteroid Picker

Deep Space Industries

An artist's concept of Deep Space Idustries' Dragonfly picker to capture asteroids for mining operations. Click here to read the full story

Deep Space Industries Dragonfly Spacecraft

Deep Space Industries

An artist's concept of Deep Space Idustries' Dragonfly spacecraft to capture and return asteroid samples for return to Earth orbit for mining operations. Click here to read the full story

Deep Space Industries Fuel Processor Spacecraft

Deep Space Industries

This illustration depicts Deep Space Industries' Fuel Processor class spacecraft for asteroid mining. Click here to read the full story

Deep Space Industries Harvestor Spacecraft

Deep Space Industries

This illustration depicts Deep Space Industries' Harvestor class spacecraft for asteroid mining. Click here to read the full story

Deep Space Industries Microgravity Foundry

Deep Space Industries

An artist's concept of a Deep Space Industries foundry for extracting minerals and resources from an asteroid under microgravity conditions. Click here to read the full story

Deep Space Industries Wheel Habitat

Deep Space Industries

An artist's concept of a wheel habitat under construction at an asteroid, a vision of space settlement by the asteroid-mining company Deep Space Industries. Click here to read the full story