Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Jan. 13, 2013

Finding Alien Earths, A Near-Miss by Asteroid Apophis and Could Space Make You Taller?

ESO/M. Kornmesser

Last week scientists said finding an alien Earth is likely, we found out asteroid Apophis will just miss our planet when it zooms by and the largest structure in space was discovered. See the top stories of the last week here.

NASA

Astronauts can grow up to three percent taller while living in microgravity. Their spines stretch, yet once they return to Earth, they shrink again. [Full Story]

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Comets may be as common as planets in star systems throughout the Milky Way galaxy, a new study reports. [Full Story]

NASA, ESA, and P. Kalas (University of California, Berkeley and SETI Institute)

The unbalanced orbit of a so-called "zombie planet" in a dusty star system has astronomers struggling to explain the exoplanet's behavior. [Full Story]

C. Pulliam & D. Aguilar (CfA)

Finding Earth 2.0 is just a matter of time, and the discovery will likely transform the way we think about our place in the cosmos, astronomer Natalie Batalha said Tuesday (Jan. 8). [Full Story]

Space Telescope Science Institute

Astronomers have discovered the most distant supernova of its kind, an ancient and massive star explosion that could shed light on some of the universe's biggest mysteries. [Full Story]

R. Heller, AIP

In the search for an Earth-like alien world, astronomers have had their eyes set on planets beyond our solar system, but some moons orbiting some of these exoplanets may be just as likely to support life, scientists say. [Full Story]

The Earth is safe from the giant asteroid Apophis when it flies extremely close to our planet in 2029, then returns for seconds in 2036, NASA scientists announced today (Jan. 10). The chances of an impact in 2036 are less than one in a million, they added. [Full Story]

ESO/M. Kornmesser

Astronomers have discovered the largest known structure in the universe, a clump of quasars 4 billion light-years wide. [Full Story]

Bigelow Aerospace

NASA has officially signed a deal to attach an inflatable private module to the International Space Station, space agency officials confirmed today (Jan. 11). [Full Story]