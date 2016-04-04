Bigelow Aerospace's Inflatable Space Station Idea (Photos)

Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) Artist's Interpretation

Bigelow Aerospace

Artist’s conception of the private-sector supplied Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) to be launched around the summer of 2015.

BEAM on the ISS

Bigelow Aerospace

New addition to the International Space Station, the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) attached to Node 3 of the orbital complex.

Bigelow Expandable Activity Module

NASA/Stephanie Schierholz

NASA officials view the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module at Bigelow’s facility in Las Vegas in March. The module is scheduled for launch to the ISS in early 2016.

Bigelow Expandable Activity Module

Bigelow Aerospace

This image shows how Bigelow Aerospace's Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) will look after its arrival at the International Space Station in 2015.

Bigelow Moon Base Illustration

Bigelow Aerospace

This early concept art shows a lunar base as envisioned by Bigelow Aerospace, which builds expandable space habitats.

Bigelow Aerospace's BEAM module

Bigelow Aerospace

A mockup of Bigelow Aerospace's inflatable BEAM module is seen at the company's Las Vegas headquarters. BEAM, or the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, will be delivered to the International Space Station in 2015.

Bigelow Aerospace's Moon Bases

Bigelow Aerospace

Representatives with Bigelow Aerospace plan to build bases on the moon.

Bigelow Aerospace's Moon Bases

Bigelow Aerospace

Bigelow Aerospace's Moon Bases

Bigelow Aerospace

Bigelow Aerospace's Moon Bases

Bigelow Aerospace

Bigelow Aerospace's Moon Bases

Bigelow Aerospace

