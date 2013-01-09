Trending

Rocky Ring of Debris Around Vega Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

This artist's concept illustrates an asteroid belt around the bright star Vega. Evidence for this warm ring of debris was found using NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, and the European Space Agency's Herschel Space Observatory, in which NASA plays an important role.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech)

This artist's concept space wallpaper illustrates an asteroid belt around the bright star Vega. Evidence for this warm ring of debris was found using NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, and the European Space Agency's Herschel Space Observatory, in which NASA plays an important role.

