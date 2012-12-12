Reflecting on XMM-Newton Space Wallpaper

This amazing space wallpaper shows reflection patterns off one of the gold-plated spare mirrors of ESA’s XMM-Newton X-ray space telescope which reveals a side of the mission rarely seen. Captivating images of supernova remnants, stellar explosions and black hole environments are just some of the high-energy phenomena that go hand-in-hand with XMM-Newton. By contrast, this image shows the journey that light particles from these objects might make on their way to the space telescope’s detectors.

