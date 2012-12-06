AGU 2012: Latest Planetary Science News

This image of the continental United States at night is a composite assembled from data acquired by the Suomi NPP satellite in April and October 2012.

The annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union, the largest meeting for geoscientists, takes place this week (Dec. 3-7, 2012) in San Francisco, with many new findings in planetary exploration emerging.

SPACE.com and its sister sites, LiveScience and OurAmazingPlanet, have travelled to the conference, covering the important, amazing and downright strange findings presented. The list below shows the discoveries we've covered so far – we'll add to it throughout the meeting.

You can also follow the latest news from the conference at our Twitter feeds (@Spacedotcom, @LiveScience and @OAPlanet) and at the hashtag #AGU12.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Saturn Moon Enceladus Eyed for Sample-Return Mission

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Satellites Could Detect Rogue Nuclear Tests

Black Marble: Stunning New Images of Earth at Night

Moon Surprisingly Battered, New Lunar Gravity Map Reveals

NASA's Next Mars Rover Should Collect Samples, Experts Say

Mars Rover Curiosity Gets Mission Extension

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Mars Rover Discovery Hype a Big Misunderstanding

Mars Rover Opportunity Exploring Possibly Habitable Ancient Environment

NASA to Launch New Mars Rover in 2020

Earth's Radiation Belts Surprisingly Dynamic, New Probes Find

Astronauts Could Survive Mars Radiation for Long Stretches, Rover Study Suggests

Monday, Dec. 3

Curiosity Rover Finds Organic Signal on Mars, But Not Definitive: NASA

Voyager 1 Spacecraft Enters New Realm at Solar System's Edge