AGU 2012: Latest Planetary Science News

The annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union, the largest meeting for geoscientists, takes place this week (Dec. 3-7, 2012) in San Francisco, with many new findings in planetary exploration emerging.
SPACE.com and its sister sites, LiveScience and OurAmazingPlanet, have travelled to the conference, covering the important, amazing and downright strange findings presented. The list below shows the discoveries we've covered so far – we'll add to it throughout the meeting.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Saturn Moon Enceladus Eyed for Sample-Return Mission
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Satellites Could Detect Rogue Nuclear Tests
Black Marble: Stunning New Images of Earth at Night
Moon Surprisingly Battered, New Lunar Gravity Map Reveals
NASA's Next Mars Rover Should Collect Samples, Experts Say
Mars Rover Curiosity Gets Mission Extension
Tuesday, Dec. 4
Mars Rover Discovery Hype a Big Misunderstanding
Mars Rover Opportunity Exploring Possibly Habitable Ancient Environment
NASA to Launch New Mars Rover in 2020
Earth's Radiation Belts Surprisingly Dynamic, New Probes Find
Astronauts Could Survive Mars Radiation for Long Stretches, Rover Study Suggests
Monday, Dec. 3
Curiosity Rover Finds Organic Signal on Mars, But Not Definitive: NASA
Voyager 1 Spacecraft Enters New Realm at Solar System's Edge