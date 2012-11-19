Trending

Space History Photo: Curtiss BF2C-1 Goshawk

By Human Spaceflight 

The Curtiss BF2C-1, a failed NACA aircraft, is pictured in a hangar.
(Image: © NACA.)

In this historic photo from the U.S. space agency, on the right is pictured the Curtiss BF2C-1 Goshawk on April 10, 1936. Standing at the hangar door is NACA chief test pilot Melvin Gough.

The Goshawk, Curtis model 67A, proved to be a disappointment to the Navy, mainly due to problems with its retractable landing gear and its metal-frame wings.

The National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

