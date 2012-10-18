Window to the Stars: Canyon and Cosmos Dazzle in Photo

The starry sky appears through False Kiva in Utah's Canyonlands National Park. Astrophotographer Tunc Tezel of The World at Night took this photo from Eastern Utah on May 23, 2012.

The elusive False Kiva in Utah's Canyonlands National Park offered a perfect vantage point for one night sky photographer to capture the stars.

Astrophotographer Tunc Tezel of The World at Night took this beautiful image from Eastern Utah on May 23, 2012.

In the image, the planet Jupiter is visible along with our Milky Way galaxy from inside False Kiva, a human-made stone circle of unknown origin found in a remote area of Canyonlands National Park. The location is so remote that it doesn’t appear on any official maps of the park. The park has stunning mesas, gorges and caves carved from centuries of erosion by the Colorado River and its tributaries.

