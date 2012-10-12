See Shuttle Endeavour on L.A. Streets via NBC

View more videos at: http://nbclosangeles.com.

NASA's space shuttle Endeavour is making its last journey this weekend during a two-day trip to its new museum home - the California Science Center in Los Angeles. You can watch Endeavour make the trip live in this video from NBC Los Angeles.

The space shuttle Endeavour is NASA's youngest orbiter and was retired alongside the rest of the agency's winged space plane fleet in 2011. The shuttle was originally built as a replacement for the shuttle Challenger. Endeavour flew 25 missions during its service life and is now destined to be a museum piece at the California Science Center, where it will be displayed in a vertical position as if it was poised for launch.

The shuttle arrived in Los Angeles in late September following a three-day flight across the country. The cross-country trip made stopovers in Texas and Southern California, and took a tour over much of the state of California before arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport. Endeavour is making its road trip to the California Science Center on Oct. 12 and 13.

