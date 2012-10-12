Space Shuttle Endeavour's L.A. Street Parade (Pictures)

Toyota Truck Tows Shuttle Endeavour

Space shuttle Endeavour is seen being towed by a 2012 Toyota Tundra truck in Los Angeles, Oct. 12, 2012. [Full Story]

Shuttle Endeavour and Randy's Donuts in L.A.

Space shuttle Endeavour is seen behind Randy's Donuts, an L.A. landmark on Manchester Blvd., Oct. 12, 2012. [Full Story]

Shuttle Endeavour on L.A. Streets: Bilboards

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The space shuttle Endeavour is seen as it traverses through Inglewood, California on Friday, Oct. 2012. Beginning Oct. 30, the shuttle will be on display in the California Science Center’s Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour Display Pavilion.

Shuttle Endeavour in L.A.: Mmm...Donuts

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The nose cone of the space shuttle Endeavour is seen next to the Randy’s Donuts landmark in Inglewood, California, Friday, Oct. 12, 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour in L.A.: Power Lines

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Power lines are hoisted upwards by a crane in order to allow the space shuttle Endeavour to traverse on its path to its new home at the California Science Center, Friday, Oct. 12, 2012 in Inglewood.

Shuttle Endeavour's L.A. Crowd

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Spectators are seen as they watch space shuttle Endeavour as it passes by on its way to its new home at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 12, 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour on L.A. Streets: Rooftop View

NASA/Carla Cioffi

A spectator on the roof of a building photographs space shuttle Endeavour as it passes by on its way to its new home at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 12, 2012.

Endeavour at the Shopping Mall

Kenneth Uslan

SPACE.com reader Kenneth Uslan took this photo of shuttle Endeavour parked at the corner of La Tijera Blvd and Sepulveda Eastway, Oct. 12, 2012.

Shuttle ×ing

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The space shuttle Endeavour is seen atop the Over Land Transporter (OLT) after exiting the Los Angeles International Airport on its way to its new home at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 12, 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour Stops at Staples

Kenneth Uslan

Shuttle Endeavour on L.A. Streets: Paparazzi

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Spectators are seen photographing space shuttle Endeavour as it passes by on its way to its new home at the California Science Center, Friday, Oct. 12, 2012, in Inglewood.