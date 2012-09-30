Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Sept. 30, 2012

Supernova Blasts, Mars Wet Past and Movies in Space

X-ray: NASA/CXC/Rutgers/G.Cassam-Chenaï, J.Hughes et al.; Radio: NRAO/AUI/NSF/GBT/VLA/Dyer, Maddalena & Cornwell; Optical: Middlebury College/F.Winkler, NOAO/AURA/NSF/CTIO Schmidt & DSS

Last week scientists found what looks like an ancient streambed on Mars, witnessed the death of a white dwarf star and welcomed an astronaut home. See the top stories of the last week here.

NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

Mercury has a surface unlike any other in the solar system, resembling a rare type of meteorite, researchers say. [Full Story]

The SOHO-EIT Consortium

– The International Astronomical Society changed a long-standing unit of solar system measurement to a single number that no longer depends on the mass of the sun. [Full Story]

NASA/CXC/M.Weiss; NASA/CXC/Ohio State/A Gupta et al

A cloud of gas engulfing our Milky Way that weighs as much as all the galaxy’s stars combined could solve a longstanding astronomical mystery. [Full Story]

NASA/JPL/Ted Stryk

Jupiter’s icy moon Europa has long been thought to hide a vast ocean of water beneath its frozen surface. A new study finds that liquid water near the surface are short-lived. [Full Story]

NASA, ESA, and Z. Levay (STScI)

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured the farthest-ever view of the universe, a photo that reveals thousands of galaxies billions of light-years away. [Full Story]

NASA/JPL

The next steps in NASA's Mars exploration strategy should build toward returning Martian rocks and dirt to Earth to search for signs of past life, a new report by the space agency's Red Planet planning group finds. [Full Story]

Victoria Kohl

The memorials to the late Neil Armstrong this month resonated with space fans and the public around the world. Apollo historian Andrew Chaikin recalls Armstrong's legacy. [Full Story]

Manos Kardasis

An amateur astronomer has mapped the surface of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede in a first for amateur stargazers. [Full Story]

X-ray: NASA/CXC/Rutgers/G.Cassam-Chenaï, J.Hughes et al.; Radio: NRAO/AUI/NSF/GBT/VLA/Dyer, Maddalena & Cornwell; Optical: Middlebury College/F.Winkler, NOAO/AURA/NSF/CTIO Schmidt & DSS

The quick, violent death of a white dwarf is now revealing these kinds of stars can give off powerful explosions by themselves, researchers say. [Full Story]

THOMAS/LOC/collectSPACE.com

America's early space pioneers and moon voyagers have now been confirmed as the legal owners of the equipment and spacecraft parts they saved as souvenirs from their missions. [Full Story]

