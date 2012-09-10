India Launches 100th Space Mission (Photos)

India Launches 100th Mission

India Space Research Organisation

India launches its 100th space mission on Sept. 9, 2012, with the successful flight of this Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle carrying the Spot 6 communications satellite and Proiteres amateur radio satellite. The mission launched from India's Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sriharikota Island.

Spot 6 Satellite Launch

India Space Research Organisation

An artist's illustration of the Spot 6 communications satellite launched by India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on Sept. 9, 2012.

Japan's Proiteres Satellite

India Space Research Organisation

Description: A view of Japan's Proiteres amateur radio satellite, which launched on Sept. 9, 2012, atop an Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Center.

Spot 6 Satellite Comes Together

India Space Research Organisation

Engineers prepare the Spot 6 communications satellite for launch on India's 100th space mission, which blasted off atop a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on Sept. 9, 2012, from Satish Dhawan Space Center.

India's 100th Spaceflight: Rollout

India Space Research Organisation

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launching on the country's 100th space mission rolls out to its launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center ahead of a Sept. 9, 2012 launch.

India's 100th Rocket Ready

India Space Research Organisation

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle to launch India's 100th space mission stands assembled inside its hangar at the Satish Dhawan Space Center ahead of its Sept. 9, 2012 launch.

India's 100th Spaceflight: Assemble

India Space Research Organisation

The first stage of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launching India's 100th space mission is assembled for flight in summer 2012.

India's 100th Rocket Launch Takes Shape

India Space Research Organisation

The second stage of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle to launch the country's 100th space mission is moved into place ahead of the Sept. 9, 2012, launch from Satish Dhawan Space Center.

India's 100th Rocket Assembly

India Space Research Organisation

The second stage of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle to launch the country's 100th space mission is prepared for the Sept. 9, 2012, launch from Satish Dhawan Space Center.