1st Photos of Mars by Curiosity Rover (Gallery)

Gale Crater Vista, Color Curiosity Mars Rover Image

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

This is the first 360-degree panorama in color of the Gale Crater landing site taken by NASA's Curiosity rover. The panorama was made from thumbnail versions of images taken by the Mast Camera. The images were taken late Aug. 8 PDT (Aug. 9 EDT) by the 34-millimeter Mast Camera.

Curiosity Rover's Deck Photographed by Mast Camera

NASA/JPL-Caltech

This view of Mars, taken by NASA's Curiosity rover on Sol 3 (Aug. 8-9, 2012), shows an early view of the rover's deck as viewed from mast cameras.

Mars Rover Curiosity's 1st Panorama

NASA

This is the first 360-degree panoramic view from NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars as seen by its mast navigation cameras. The fuzzy photos on the ends are lower-resolution. Scientists expect a high-res version of the image in upcoming days. Released Aug. 8, 2012.

Mars Rover Curiosity: High-Res Heat Shield

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

This color full-resolution image showing the heat shield of NASA's Curiosity rover was obtained during descent to the surface of Mars on Aug. 5 PDT (Aug. 6 EDT). The 15-foot heat shield was photographed by Curiosity's MARDI descent camera.

Mars Rover Curiosity: 1st Self Portait

NASA/JPL-Caltech

This Picasso-like self portrait of NASA's Curiosity rover was taken by its Navigation cameras, located on the now-upright mast. The camera snapped pictures 360-degrees around the rover, while pointing down at the rover deck, up and straight ahead. Only 2 tiles are high-resolution at this point. (Released Aug. 8, 2012)

Gale Crater Panorama in Color

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Mars Rover Curiosity: 1st Mast Camera View

NASA/JPL-Caltech

This is the first image taken by the Navigation cameras on NASA's Curiosity rover. It shows the shadow of the rover's now-upright mast in the center, and the arm's shadow at left. The arm itself can be seen in the foreground. Image released Aug. 8, 2012.

Mars Rover Curiosity's New Home

NASA/JPL-Caltech

These are the first two full-resolution images of the Martian surface from the Navigation cameras on NASA's Curiosity rover, which are located on the rover's "head" or mast. The rim of Gale Crater can be seen in the distance beyond the pebbly ground. Images released Aug. 8, 2012.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Martian Color

NASA/JPL-Caltech

This color view from NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows the Martian surface covered in small rocks. NASA unveiled this image on Aug. 8, 2012.

Curiosity Rover and Associated Hardware Spotted on Mars

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Curiosity rover and its landing sky crane, parachute and other hardware are seen by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter in this image released Aug. 7, 2012. Curiosity landed on Aug. 5 PDT.

Curiosity 3-D Front View of Mars

NASA/JPL-Caltech

This image is a 3-D view in front of NASA's Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars on Aug. 5 PDT (Aug. 6 EDT). The anaglyph was made from a stereo pair of Hazard-Avoidance Cameras on the front of the rover. The image is cropped but part of Mount Sharp, a peak that is about 3.4 miles (5.5 kilometers) high, is still visible rising above the terrain.